United States Video application Tiktok Tailors a partnership with Oracle and Walmart in the United States

The U.S. Department of Commerce says it will postpone Tiktok’s ban on charging for at least a week.

Video application Tiktok says it has prepared a cooperation agreement in the United States with software company Oracle and retail chain Walmart.

According to Tiktok, Oracle is expected to operate in the future as a technology partner for the messaging application in the United States, while Walmart would be Tiktok’s commercial partner.

The U.S. has considered the Chinese-owned app a security threat and claimed China is using it for espionage. President Donald Trump in August, signed a decree requiring Tiktok owner ByteDance to sell its U.S. operations to an American company. Otherwise, Americans will be prohibited from doing business with the company.

Trump himself had time to burn the planned deal earlier on Saturday and said he would give it his “blessing”.

“I think it’s going to be a fantastic deal,” Trump said.

“I’ve given it my blessing. If they get it done, it’s great, but if they don’t, ”that’s ok too.

Specially after the announcement of Tiktok, which is popular among young people, the U.S. Department of Commerce said it would postpone the ban on Tiktok downloads for at least a week. The download ban was due to take effect in the U.S. today, Sunday, but will be postponed until at least next week’s Sunday.

Wechat, a messaging and payment app owned by Chinese Tencent, will catch up in the U.S. today as the latest China-US trade dispute escalates. The U.S. Department of Commerce has ordered a Wechat download ban beginning Sunday.

Wechat is a very widely used application in China and also has nearly 20 million users in the United States.

However, unlike Wechat, the use of Tiktok, which was on the blacklist, had been made possible over the November presidential election. Tiktok has about 100 million users in the United States.

China on Saturday, the United States said it had put in place a mechanism by which it could restrict the activities of foreign companies. According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the decision may affect companies, but also organizations and people.

Sanctions can be imposed if any action harms China’s security or violates international trade rules. In that case, China could impose fines, business and investment restrictions, and entry restrictions.

The divisions between China and the United States have recently been strained by disputes over Tiktok and Wechat. Tiktok has denied allegations of US espionage. According to China, this is a political chase.

For years, China itself has blocked or restricted the activities of major U.S. technology players, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google, in China.

Application bans have also raised concerns in the United States. Critics say there is no clear information on the security risks of the apps, and on the other hand, they are concerned about whether the Trump administration will remain within the constitutional freedom of expression.

The ban is also criticized for eroding the integrity of the internet.