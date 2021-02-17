United States Video: A badly run-down casino hotel previously owned by Trump was demolished by blasting in Atlantic City

Atlantic City tried to raise money for charity through a demolition event.

The United States former president Donald Trumpin the casino and hotel building Trump Plaza, once owned, was demolished by blasting on Wednesday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Atlantic City management called on people to watch the symbolic demolition of the building on Wednesday morning.

The city had even held a charity auction where one could get a VIP seat in the auditorium or a nominated dynamite stake, tells The New York Times. However, the auction is said to have faltered, and the auditoriums were eventually traded cheaply.

Trump opened its first casino hotel in the city in 1984, according to Reuters. The building was Atlantic City’s tenth casino. In the beginning, there was enough attraction and the casino hosted gaming events that attracted celebrities, for example. In addition, Trump opened three other casinos in the city, which have also since closed.

Trump’s company Trump Entertainment Resorts went bankrupt and Trump left the casino behind in 2009. The building was finally closed in 2014. Since then, the property has been bought by a millionaire Carl Icahn, known as Trump ‘s largest financier in Atlantic City’ s business, reports AFP. The current owner of the property has not said what he intends to do with it.

Pieces came off the facade of the abandoned building in a storm, which also flew to the waterfront boulevard. The building was ordered to be demolished.