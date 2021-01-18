Will the start of Joe Biden’s presidency mark a historic victory for the American social movement? The future tenant of the White House announced on Friday that he would submit to the vote of Congress, as part of a vast stimulus plan, the passage of the federal minimum wage to 15 dollars, ie its doubling. This demand, brought for the first time by employees of fast-food restaurants in New York (read “the man of the day” on page 2), would thus become the norm for all employees in the country.

This proposal is part of a global package whose total amount is estimated at 1,900 billion dollars (1,563 billion euros), or nearly 10% of GDP. This is the third stimulus plan since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, after the Cares Act (2,200 billion), adopted last spring, and version 2 (900 billion), voted a few weeks ago. . The “Biden plan” contemplates sending a check for $ 1,400 to every American (based on their income), which is double what the Cares Act 2 ($ 600) provided for, but less than the US proposed. left wing. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez immediately declared that she would stand by her $ 2,000 proposal. The future president also proposes to extend the additional federal allowance of 400 dollars per week until next September. Aid for childcare costs is also planned, as well as the introduction of paid holidays subsidized by the federal government.

This plan provides for freeing 350 billion dollars for states and cities so that they can face budget shortages; 400 billion will be dedicated to the fight against the new coronavirus, with the dual objective of accelerating the vaccination campaign and creating the conditions so that schools can reopen in the first hundred days of the mandate. Part of the funds will go to community centers in disadvantaged neighborhoods, where the death rate is highest, as well as to penitentiaries. A job program dedicated to public health has been announced.

“We cannot afford to sit idly by,” commented Joe Biden, while anticipating criticism, stressing that “the return on investment in employment, in racial equality, will prevent economic damage in the long run. term ”. “The benefits will be far greater than the cost,” he insisted. The “package” will be found next week on the office of elected officials. Democrats have only a slim majority in the House (4 seats) and even more in the Senate, where they cannot afford a single defection.

Joe Biden obviously intends to move forward very quickly. Congress will also be seized of a law providing a path to regularization and citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants. And without waiting for the vote of the legislative body, he will sign, as soon as he is installed in the White House, a battery of decrees. According to the New York Times, Donald Trump’s “muslim ban” will be canceled on day one. The United States will immediately return to the Paris agreements. Side fight against the pandemic and its effects, wearing a mask would be made compulsory, while measures limiting rental evictions for employees unable to pay their rent should be taken.