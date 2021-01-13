United States Vice President Mike Pence does not initiate the dismissal of Donald Trump, behind the prosecution also Republicans

According to The New York Times, Senate Republican President Mitch McConnell sees the indictment as a way to get rid of Trump.

Washington

The United States vice president Mike Pence does not intend to initiate proceedings that would result in a president Donald Trumpin to office. Pence explained his decision in a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives To Nancy Pelos early Wednesday Finnish time.

“I don’t think this is in the nation’s interest and constitution,” Pence says in the letter.

Congress, led by Pelos, urged Pence to resort to the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to get Trump in office even before his presidency ends on January 20th. In his letter, Pence says the article is not intended to punish or usurp power, but to a situation where the president is disabled or otherwise unable to perform his duties.

Pence urges Pelos and Congress to avoid actions that could lead to a further division of the country.

Pencen the anticipated refusal means the House of Representatives is likely to vote as early as Wednesday on a new indictment against Trump.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, walked through the metal detector into the Chamber. Congressional security measures have been tightened since Epiphany.­

The only indictment is incitement to rebellion, based, among other things, on Trump’s speech to his supporters as an Epiphany, after which thousands of people attacked Congress and suspended confirmation of the November presidential election result for several hours.

Vice President Pence and members of Congress were evacuated to safety, but five people were killed and several injured in the clash. The conquerors of Congress had demanded the hanging of Pence.

On Tuesday, Trump made his first public appearance after the events. On the way to Texas, he condemned the violence but denied responsibility for what happened. He described his speech as “perfectly appropriate”.

Trumpista is becoming the only president in U.S. history to be subjected twice to sovereignty. The Republican-ruled Senate acquitted him of his first indictment in February 2020. Trump was then charged with abuse of power after demanding the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to examine a possible counter-candidate Joe Bidenia.

The previous indictment was filed in December 2019, when no House of Representatives Republican voted in favor. This time, support for the prosecution exceeds party boundaries. At least three Republican deputies have said they will vote for the prosecution and, according to media reports, the number is expected to grow.

Republican Member of the House of Representatives Liz Cheney announced its support for the civil prosecution early Wednesday in Finnish time. In its opinion Cheney says Trump has betrayed the presidency and his oath of the Constitution worse than any president in U.S. history.

Congressman Liz Cheney is the third highest-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.­

“The President of the United States convened this force and ignited the flame of the attack. Everything that followed was his fault. None of this would have happened without the president. The President could have intervened immediately and by force and stopped the violence. He didn’t do it. ”

In his speech before the Capitol conquest, Trump had identified Cheney as an example of “weak” members of Congress who need to get rid of it.

From the House of Representatives the indictment passes to the Senate, which has the power to convict the president. It is possible that the Senate will hold the trial only after the new president, Joe Biden, takes office on January 20th.

A two-thirds majority of senators is required for the verdict. For now, Republicans have a majority in the Senate until Democrats win Georgia’s re-election Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will take their place next week. After that, the power relations of the parties are equal.

The New York Times reported on Tuesdaythe Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is said to be pleased with the indictment. According to the newspaper, McConnell has told his close circle that he believes Trump has committed crimes under official prosecution.

In addition, he is said to think that the indictment is a way for the party to get rid of Trump. If the president is convicted, he can no longer seek back politics. In public, however, McConnell has not taken a position for or against the prosecution.

At the same time at the time criminal investigations into Epiphany events are progressing. On Tuesday, federal police, the FBI and the Justice Department said they had indicted 70 people and identified 170 suspects. The numbers are expected to rise to hundreds if not higher, The Washington Post says.

Police are investigating crimes of murder, violent opposition to an official, and theft of information related to national security. The federal government is also working to gather charges of conspiracy and incitement to rebellion.

Soldiers of the National Guard gathered in front of the US Congress early Wednesday in Finnish time.­

The actions of the police and authorities have been sharply criticized in the United States. Congressional security measures were inadequate, even though the protests and the threat of violence were known. Tuesday The Washington Post news From an internal FBI report that had warned of threats on Epiphany. The FBI confirmed the news.

Federal police say the threat will continue as the U.S. prepares for next week’s change of power. Thousands of police officers of up to 15,000 National Guard soldiers are expected in the capital Washington to secure Biden’s inauguration.