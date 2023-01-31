United States | Vice President Kamala Harris attends the funeral of Tire Nichols, who was beaten to death by the police

The funeral of Nichols, who died as a result of police brutality, will be held in Memphis on Wednesday morning local time, i.e. early evening Finnish time.

Stateside vice president Terrible Harris visits a black man who died after being beaten by the police by Tire Nichols at the funeral in Memphis on Wednesday, the White House informs.

Nichols’ beating and death shocked the United States, especially after the city of Memphis released videos of the events.

Formerly President Joe Biden spoke with Nichols’ parents. The president described being outraged and pained by the videos of Nichols’ abuse.

Memphis police say a total of seven officers have been suspended as a result of Nichols’ assault. Reported about it CNN. Five of them have since been fired and two are still under internal investigation.

Five fired police officers are charged with Nichols’ murder. In addition, the Memphis Rescue Department says it fired three employees because of the incident.

A group of police arrested Nichols in early January after he had first fled from the police on foot. The officers beat and kicked Nichols. He died three days later in hospital.

USA Today according to Nichols’ funeral will be held in Memphis on Wednesday morning local time, i.e. early evening Finnish time.