The administration of President Donald Trump ordered his consulates to deny the visas to trans athletes trying to travel to the United States for sports competitions, as filtered on Monday to various media.

Likewise, he prohibited the delivery of permanent visas to all those people who consider that They lied by marking the assigned sex box in their visa application At birth.

The new guide, signed by the Secretary of State, Marco Rubioseeks to comply with the executive order issued by Trump on February 5 in which it prohibited trans women from participating in women’s sports. In the norm, Trump vetoed the participation of trans women in women’s sports, one of their promises throughout the electoral campaign.

The memorandum, which is initially addressed only to athletes, gives officials the permission to deny permits to enter the country to all applicants in which they detect “reasonable suspicions” In your gender identity.

“In both immigrant and non -immigrant visa applications, the applicant is requested Identify your sex as masculine or female. In addition, all visas must reflect the applicant’s birth sex, “Rubio said.

“We will only issue visas for the US with a male or female score that matches the biological sex of the applicant,” he added.





Some LGTBI organizations warned that this movement could cause They will veto access to the United States to all trans people.

A few weeks ago, the department also suspended the issuance of passports with the genre ‘X’, thus canceling a policy of the previous administration of Joe Biden (2021-2025), which allowed selecting a non-binary gender option in passports.