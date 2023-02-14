United States | Verkkolehti: A passenger plane was close to crashing into the sea in Hawaii

In December, a United Airlines plane traveling from Hawaii to San Francisco was in danger of crashing into the sea. The situation could have led to a serious accident.

Less than a minute had passed since the Boeing 777-200 model plane took off from the Maui airport, when it plunged about 250 meters from the sea level.

According to The Air Current publication, the situation could have led to a serious accident.

Weather it was stormy when the flight took off. The plane climbed to about 2,000 feet (670 m) before it fell sharply. The events are estimated to have lasted about 45 seconds before the aircraft reached normal flight altitude.

The flight arrived in San Francisco 27 ​​minutes early, and the plane continued to the next flight to Chicago a few hours later.

The investigation of the events led to the decision to give more training to the pilots of the plane in question, the airline’s representative said.

of the Guardian according to earlier in December, a Hawaiian Airlines flight encountered severe turbulence as it was preparing to land in Honolulu. At least 36 people were injured as a result of the events.