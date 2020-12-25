United States Vengeful, delusional, and leaning on conspiracy theories – U.S. media wonders how much damage Trump still has time to do

Donald Trump, who lost the election, is feared to be even more unpredictable as a reluctant resignation looms less than a month away.

Stateside the change of power is approaching, but the president Donald Trump there is still less than a month to confuse the audience and implement their whims.

U.S. media worried about what Trump might be coming up with before new president Joe Biden will take office on 20 January.

“Until then, the question is, how much more damage can a vengeful, delusional, and soon-receding president, leaning on conspiracy theories, do?” Writes CNN.

CNN fears that the losing president will no longer be constrained by just about anything, and the desire to cause chaos has grown even greater.

In recent days, Trump has, among other things, knocked out a corona support package approved by Congress and made a number of controversial amnesties.

Among those pardoned are mercenaries who have killed Iraqi civilians as well as several close allies of the president, such as a former adviser Roger Stone and campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Read more: Trump continued his controversial pardons: former adviser Roger Stone and son-in-law’s father on the list

Very most Trump would like to use his remaining influence to change the outcome of the presidential election so that he does not have to leave the White House as a loser, but he is powerless to do so, The New York Times write.

According to the magazine, Trump has almost isolated himself at the White House, where he has hosted conspiracy theorists and his most ardent supporters while tweeting and watching television. Together, they have balled up ideas for challenging the election result in Congress and even resorting to an emergency law.

“No one expected him to fade quietly into retirement,” CNN points out. Trump desperately tries to keep the spotlight on himself even though his staff have been instructed to clean his desk.

President Donald Trump leaves the White House with his wife, Malania, for Christmas on Wednesday.­

According to CNN, in his last days, Trump could cause damage in the United States in two ways: both by aggressive planning and by neglecting leadership responsibilities.

To the first attempts in this category to annul the result of the presidential election and declare them the winner despite the loss. By his conduct, the President has sown great distrust of the U.S. political system and fair elections among his constituents.

According to CNN, staff in the presidential office and military leadership are concerned that Trump could still use his powers as president and chief in a dangerous way.

Trump’s indifference to several crises, such as the coronavirus pandemic, is yet another example of a failure to fulfill obligations. In the United States, more than 18 million people have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 320,000 have died as a result.

“There are no visible signs that Trump will care to offer his leadership to make the giant vaccination program a success and end the pandemic,” CNN notes.

Presidential what worries former advisors is that the core group of assistants in the presidential office has gradually shrunk to such a size that Trump’s topping has become a daily struggle.

Assistants, often working together consistently, have been able to get him to back away from risky, legally questionable, and dangerous ideas, writes The New York Times.

“There are even fewer people who tell him things he doesn’t want to hear,” Trump’s former security adviser John R. Bolton commented on the magazine.

Many of Trump’s assistants hope that the Christmas celebration at Mar-a-Lago Manor in Palm Beach, Florida will bring him a welcome change of landscape and perspective. Trump left for Florida on Wednesday and is scheduled to return to the White House after the turn of the year.

An HS special article introduces the Mar-a-Lago mansion: Assassination, Ice Cream and Rick with a Nuclear Weapon – Such is Donald Trump’s confusing palace, where the president treats statesmen and fires missiles