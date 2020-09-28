A US judge on Sunday blocked the suspension of the application ordered by the administration of Donald Trump. However, he refused to suspend the total ban on the application on American soil, scheduled for November 12.

New respite for TikTok. US users will continue to be able to download the video-sharing application and its updates, at least for now, after an American judge blocked in extremis, Sunday, September 27, the suspension of the ordered application. by Donald Trump’s administration in the name of national security.

Donald Trump signed a decree in early August to ban the very popular social network, which belongs to the Chinese group ByteDance, unless it falls into the fold of an American company. A few hours before the entry into force of this decision, Judge Carl Nicholas ruled in favor of TikTok, which had filed an appeal on September 18. The magistrate, appointed by Donald Trump in 2019, has however for the moment refused to suspend the total ban on the app on American soil, scheduled for November 12.

The reasons for his decision are under seal to protect potentially confidential information, but are due to be released on Monday once the two sides agree.

“We are satisfied that the court agreed with our legal arguments and prevented the ban from being put in place.”, responded TikTok. In a telephone hearing on Sunday morning, lawyers for TikTok said blocking downloads of the app would be unconstitutional and violate the right to free speech, especially in the run-up to the November 3 presidential election.

The platform also assured that it would cause irreparable damage in terms of growth, while it gained some 424,000 new American users per day at the beginning of the summer. Donald Trump has long accused TikTok of spying on its users for the benefit of Beijing, without evidence.