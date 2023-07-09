United States | US Treasury Secretary Yellen concluded her visit to China – describing relations as now on a more secure footing

During her four-day visit, Yellen stressed the need for increased cooperation and discussion, even though there are major differences between the countries.

of the United States and China’s relations are now on a more secure footing, stated US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday at the end of her visit to China.

“We believe the world is big enough for both countries to succeed,” Yellen said at a news conference at the US Embassy in Beijing.

Yellen said that her one-on-one discussions with Chinese decision-makers lasted about ten hours in total.

Although no detailed breakthroughs were made during the visit, China’s official news agency Xinhua wrote on Saturday that Yellen and the Chinese vice premier He Lifeng the meeting agreed on “strengthening cooperation and communication in order to respond to global challenges”.

It was the second US ministerial-level visit to China after tensions between the two countries rose again at the beginning of the year. Foreign minister Antony Blinken visited China in June.

US Climate Ambassador John Kerry’s is scheduled to travel to China soon to discuss cooperation on climate change.