United States US Supreme Court Liberal Stephen Breyer Retires – Liberals Rush to Decision Before Interim Elections

The United States liberal member of the Supreme Court Stephen Breyer retire, according to US media such as The New York Times, NBC and CNN.

His successor will be decided by the President of the United States Joe Biden, so the current relationship between conservatives and liberals is likely to remain in the Supreme Court. There are currently six Conservative members and three Liberals in the Supreme Court.

Breyer, 83, has been a member of the Supreme Court for nearly three decades. He was appointed to the Supreme Court by the President Bill Clinton in 1994.

Breyerin retirement was downright rushed and hoped for in the camp of Democrats and Liberals.

This is because Democrats have an extremely small majority in the Senate and by-elections are coming. If Republicans take the Senate majority, it may be difficult for President Joe Biden to get through any candidate. If, on the other hand, Breyer had continued over the next presidential election, there could again be a Republican in the White House who would elect a conservative judge.

Now Biden can choose a younger liberal judge if he wants, whose term can last for decades. Biden has previously said he wants a black woman in the Supreme Court, The New York Times recalls.

Breyer has previously argued that judges should not make decisions based on any kind of political game.

“My experience is that judges are loyal to the law, not to the party that has elevated them to office.”

However, considered a moderate liberal, Breyer has admitted that he would not want his followers to undo everything he has accomplished. A tough conservative could contribute to doing so.

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has already promised a speedy treatment to the candidate nominated by Biden later.