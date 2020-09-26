US parliamentarians are asking the video-on-demand platform to stop adapting the best-selling novel “The Three-Body Problem” by Chinese author Liu Cixin.

Five US Republican Senators have asked Netflix to reconsider its decision to adapt the blockbuster novel The three-body problem by Chinese author Liu Cixin, because of his statements targeting Uyghurs. Parliamentarians refer to comments made by the novelist during an interview with the magazine The New Yorker, published in June.

Asked about the fate of the Uyghur Muslim minority, subject to mass detention in internment camps, Liu Cixin defended the Chinese authorities. “Would you rather they cut people up in train stations or schools with terrorist attacks?, replied the novelist. Rather, the government is helping their economy and trying to lift them out of poverty. “

“We are concerned about Netflix’s decision to work with an individual who is relaying dangerous Chinese Communist Party propaganda.”, wrote Senator Blackburn in a letter, dated Thursday, to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. The letter is not only due to the fact that it is an adaptation of the cult novel by Liu Cixin, but also that the author is directly associated with the project as a consultant.

“We ask Netflix to seriously reconsider” his decision and take into account “what it means to offer a platform to Mr. Liu by producing this project”, concludes the letter signed by five senators. “Mr. Liu is the author of the book and not the creator of this series. We do not agree with his comments, which have nothing to do with his book or this Netflix project.”, replied Dean Garfield, vice president of public policy at Netflix.

Revealed in early September, the project to adapt the science fiction trilogy to a television series The three-body problem promises to be very ambitious. The platform notably associated the two creators of the series Game Of Thrones, David Benioff and DB Weiss, recruited at a gold price by Netflix.