United States | US Secretary of State Blinken postpones his trip to China because of the Chinese ball

China denied the accusations of espionage, described the ball as an aircraft that deviated from its course.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken postpones his trip to China planned for the weekend due to suspicions about the Chinese ball. The news agency Reuters and AFP reported on the matter. There is no information about the new schedule of the visit.

American suspicions were raised earlier this week when the US Department of Defense said Thursday local time that it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high above the US.

According to the Pentagon, the Chinese vessel appeared to be monitoring US nuclear facilities.

China denied suspicions of espionage. According to China, it is a civilian aircraft that had deviated from its planned route. It is used “mainly for meteorological” purposes, according to a statement issued by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.