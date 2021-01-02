United States US Republican Senate Rejects Trump’s Veto for First Time During Presidential Term

The Senate passed a $ 740 billion budget law that will largely determine the use of defense funds in the current year.

The United States the senate has dismissed the president at its rare New Year’s Day meeting Donald Trumpin intent to block the entry into force of the law governing the use of the country’s defense assets, news agencies say. In the Senate, Republicans are in the majority.

The Senate overturned the veto power exercised by the Republican president by 81 to 13 votes. Trump’s ousting in the Senate was the first time this presidency was coming to an end.

The decision is seen as humiliation for Trump, who was allowed to experience a stinging setback just 20 days before he has to resign. Trump’s previous eight bets have been approved by the Senate.

Members of the new congress will begin their work next Sunday.

Trump refused to sign the law for a number of reasons, including because he sees it as a “gift” to China and Russia. According to Trump, the law limits his ability to reduce U.S. troops, especially in Afghanistan and South Korea.

The president would also have wanted the law to repeal the legal protections of technology companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Google. According to Trump, these companies are acting against conservatives.