United States | US reportedly offers Russia ‘dealer of death’ in prisoner swap for basketball star and Marine

The United States is reportedly offering a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Buti, who is serving a 25-year sentence, for basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. According to the statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday, the presidents of the countries have discussed the exchange.

United States seeks to free the basketball star who has been imprisoned in Russia since February through a prisoner exchange by Brittney Griner and a former Marine convicted of espionage by Paul Whelansaid the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

In exchange, the United States is told by CNN sources including offering an arms dealer imprisoned in the United States since 2008 Viktor Butia. In the western media, But is better known by the French transliteration of his surname “Bout” and by his nickname “merchant of death”. But is serving a 25-year prison sentence on charges of conspiring to kill US citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organization.

In recent years, Buti’s name has often been nominated in the media as a person that Russia could want back in a prisoner exchange. Russian news media are have told in May that negotiations to replace Buti with Griner were underway. Russia, on the other hand, has already been believed to be trying to use Griner and Whelan in a prisoner exchange.

Last night, the United States announced that it had already made a “significant offer” to Russia a few weeks ago. However, the families of Griner and Whelan wanted to be informed about the matter before it was made public.

I blink said the President of the United States Joe Biden to be “directly involved” in the offer and to have signed it. However, Blinken did not directly confirm that Buti would be offered in the exchange.

Spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova answered on Thursday afternoon that the presidents of Russia and the United States have discussed the “mutual exchange of citizens of Russia and the United States” and “gave the relevant authorized bodies instructions for conducting negotiations”. Zaharova also stated that “no concrete result has been achieved yet”.

The statement was published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on the website.

I blink said on Wednesday at a press conference that he intends to discuss with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with by phone in the next few days. It is the first time the foreign ministers have spoken since Russia launched a major invasion of Ukraine last February.

However, according to Russia, the United States has not officially contacted it regarding the call, Reuters reports. Also Buti’s wife Below said on Thursday that But is not aware of a possible exchange of prisoners. According to AFP, Buti’s wife had told the Russian news agency Ria Novosti about this.

Buti’s lawyer Steve Zissou in turn announced to Ria Novosti that he cannot comment on a possible prisoner exchange, but nevertheless stated that “the matter may change soon”.

According to CNN, an official of the US administration has said that Russia would not have reacted to the “significant offer” presented for the first time in June.

of the United States the 55-year-old But offered in exchange is a businessman with an army background, an international cargo business, and an arms dealer, who many international crime researchers believe was originally in the service of the Russian military intelligence GRU. But started the arms trade after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, at the age of just over twenty years, and has sold weapons to the bloodiest conflicts in the world.

Buti’s parentage is shrouded in obscurity. According to his own account, he was born in 1967 in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, which at that time was the Soviet Socialist Republic of Tajikistan, part of the Soviet Union. The South African intelligence service considers him to be Ukrainian. But has several passports with different names, speaks at least fifty different languages ​​and owns companies that own cargo planes.

Arms deals But has been done by the Taliban and the terrorist leader Osama bin Laden with than in Africa in Liberia, Angola and Congo and in South America with the Farc guerillas in Colombia. But did not only sell weapons, but also offered weapon systems and training in their use.

But was arrested in Bangkok in 2008. Thailand extradited him to the United States later that year, and But was convicted in late 2011 of conspiring to kill American citizens and officials, supplying anti-aircraft missiles, and providing aid to a terrorist organization.

However, the United States also used Buti’s services at least in Afghanistan and Iraq, before being chased by the country’s authorities.

The Bangkok arrest was the trap into which But was lured. In the situation, US agents pretended to be Farc guerrillas. Interfax by But denies all charges and claims to have conducted a completely legitimate business in the field of international air transport.

World top female basketball player Brittney Griner, 31, was arrested at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow on February 17. E-cigarette cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in his bag.

Griner, who played in Yekaterinburg, Russia last winter, has been imprisoned in Russia since February. He can get ten years in prison for a drug crime.

Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to a drug offence, but denied that he did it on purpose. According to Griner, he had been prescribed medical cannabis in the United States to treat chronic injuries in the off-season.

Griner told a court hearing in Russia on Wednesday that he was not informed of his rights when he was arrested. Griner was arrested on suspicion of drug offenses.

US basketball star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner appeared for a court hearing in Moscow on July 27.

Griner said that during his arrest, he was asked to sign papers that he had to use Google Translate to understand.

According to the US administration, the arrest was made on false grounds.

Griner’s defense has said it learned about the US exchange offer from news reports.

“The defense team does not engage in discussions about the custody battle,” Griner’s attorney Maria Blagovolina said according to AFP.

From a legal point of view, the exchange would be possible after the court has issued its verdict, Blagovolina said, hoping that the athlete would be able to return home soon.

of the United States Paul Whelan, a former marine who was sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage, was imprisoned in Moscow in 2018.

Paul Whelan in court in Moscow in June 2020. Whelan urged President Joe Biden to organize a prisoner exchange already a year ago when the US and Russian presidents met in Geneva.

According to the United States, Whelan’s espionage trial was not fair. Both the trial and the evidence have been secret, and not the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo according to which Whelan was provided with adequate opportunities for defense counsel.

Whelan has criticized the trials and accused the charges against him of being fabricated. Russia has denied claims that the verdict was political.

The Whelan case has raised suspicions that Russia was trying to position itself for a prisoner exchange with the United States.

Whelan’s brother David Whelan has previously told the media that Whelan’s family believes that Russia wants to exchange him for Buti. In the same context, Whelan also brought up a pilot convicted of drug smuggling in the United States Konstantin Yaroshenko.

In April of this year, Yaroshenko was replaced by a former marine by Trevor Reed. Reed was arrested in 2019 on charges of violently resisting police.