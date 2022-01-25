United States US President Biden barked at Fox News reporter as a “stupid bastard” after asking about inflation

The reporter later acknowledged the shrug.

The United States president Joe Biden has insulted a reporter for the news channel Fox News in connection with a media conference held at the White House on Monday.

Reporters were already leaving the scene after a Conservative-favored Fox News reporter Peter Doocy had still asked Biden about inflation. CNN’s according to Doocy asked if the president believed inflation to be a political burden in the by-elections.

The Democratic president initially answered Doocy’s question with basic facial readings. He said inflation was an advantage. After that, however, Biden described the mutter as “what a stupid son of a bitch, ”That is, freely translated as a stupid bastard. The statement was recorded on the microphone that was on.

Another reporter present said Biden might not have known the microphone was on at the time of the cut. He also added that he himself could not hear over all the noise of what Biden actually said.

However, he urged to watch a video recording of the event, which shows what the president’s real views are on Doocy’s inflation issue.

News channel A CNN on-site reporter Kaitlan Collins instead estimates Biden knew he was talking to the mic.

Doocy himself acknowledged that it happened later with a shrug in an interview with Fox.

He said carelessly that no one had done a factual check on the president’s statement and stated that the conviction would not be true.

Doocy also said the president had called him shortly after the meeting and apologized for his remarks.

“About an hour after the meeting, he called and said the snort was not personally directed at me. He figured it out and I appreciate it, ”Doocy said Fox News in the story.

Among other things, the British newspaper Independent and American People report that representatives of the Biden administration had previously teamed up with Doocy and described the reporter as a spike in the flesh of the White House.

According to the Independent, Doocy has asked both the president and the White House spokesman From Jen Psak embarrassing questions and sometimes also got annoyed answers.

Biden has usually been restrained and conciliatory in his public speeches, and his rains have hardly adorned the headlines. Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump in turn, it was frequently featured in the media because of its crude statements.

CNN however, Biden says he has been increasingly frustrated recently when asked difficult questions at public events.

According to the news channel Fox News Jacqui Heinrich had, for example, asked Biden earlier why he was waiting for the Russian president Vladimir Putin the first transfer in the worsening situation in Ukraine.

“What a stupid question,” Biden replied to the inquiry in a low voice.