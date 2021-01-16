United States US prepares for Trump supporters’ violence from Washington to Honolulu – Compilation shows massive security measures under Biden’s rise

Federal police have warned the FBI of the threat of armed attacks in every 50 states. Security measures may have curbed Trump supporters ’desire or dare to use violence in advance.

United States is on alert for the president Donald Trumpin in the event of possible violence by supporters. Extraordinary security measures have been taken in Washington and the state capitals under the new president. Joe Biden ahead of next inauguration next Wednesday.

Security measures are most massive in Washington, where National Guard soldiers are being transferred by busload – up to 25,000 – to secure inauguration. Authorities have warned of “armed protests,” some of which are feared to begin this weekend.

By comparison: The United States currently has a total of about 5,500 troops in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.

Security measures have been added all over the country, as you can see from the pictures in this story.

Soldiers of the National Guard received their weapons in the capital, Washington, on Thursday.­

Police shut you down in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday after a bomb threat to a state Supreme Court building.­

Trump appealed to his supporters last Wednesday to keep them calm. He has not acknowledged Biden’s election victory, but plans to step down and move to Florida before taking office. Trump is going according to media information will hold a military farewell for himself on Wednesday morning at Joint Base Andrews Air Base before Biden takes the oath of office.

As an Epiphany, Trump’s supporters attacked the Congress House in Washington and demanded that Biden’s election victory be overturned. Five people were killed in the riot: one police officer and four Trump supporters. Later, one Congressman police committed suicide.

The windows of the commercial apartments were protected with plywood in the Wisconsin capital, Madison, near the state convention house on Friday.­

Police at the Texas State Capitol in Austin.­

The robust security measures that followed the capture of the House of Congress may have prevented Trump supporters from wanting or daring to engage in violence as previously planned. For example, there has been an ongoing “March of a Million Soldiers” Canceled, according to The Washington Post.

“Stay away from Washington and all state capitals… this is a trap,” the person said to be the organizer of the Million Militia March reported on his website, according to the magazine.

According to the newspaper, in one far-right debate, Trump’s supporters were urged to act “ingeniously and autonomously” so that the authorities did not get a hint of plans in progress in advance.

The conquest of the Congress Hall was planned quite openly online. Both the Federal Police FBI and the Congress House Police Force had warned violence in advance. Yet security measures failed in a catastrophic way and Trump’s supporters got into a riot in the building where Biden’s election victory officialization meeting was taking place.

Pennsylvania State Capitol police on guard in Harrisburg on Thursday.­

A network fence around a federal office building in Los Angeles, California.­

FBI warned this week that the threat of violence in connection with the inauguration will affect the capital of every 50 states in addition to the country’s capital. According to preliminary data, the demonstrations or attacks were planned in far-right discussion groups on Saturday and Sunday, as well as next Wednesday, when Biden will become president.

Twitter justified for example, the violence planned for Sunday is why the company gave Trump a permanent gate ban on its service. Trump circulated allegations of electoral fraud on Twitter and called his supporters to Washington as an Epiphany when the congressional house was captured. He was indicted on Wednesday for “official incitement to revolt”.

Politico magazine according to the information Biden’s inaugural rehearsals had to be postponed from Sunday to Monday due to safety concerns. For example, a program number in which Biden would travel by train from his home state of Delaware to Washington has been canceled from the inauguration day itself, the newspaper said.

At the Massachusetts State Legislature in Boston, Massachusetts State House, security measures have been tightened ahead of the weekend. There have been “armed peaceful demonstrations” in the state.­

Soldiers of the Minnesota National Guard searched for equipment in the town of Little Falls on Thursday. Troops were being sent to secure the capital, Washington.­

Security measures has even been added to Hawaii, which is famous for its laid-back lifestyle. In order to secure the Congress Hall in Honolulu, it is planned to bring in members of the National Guard, even though the threats seem milder than in the rest of the country. Honolulu Star-Advertiser magazine by the island has not had to do the same for decades.

“It’s sad that this has come. The Hawaii State Capitol has been made one of the most open and accessible in the entire country. But the threat to our employees working in the building means that precautions must be taken, ”said a Democratic member of the Hawaii State Congress. Chris Lee On his Facebook page.

In some states have greater concerns than others. In the state of Michigan, for example, members of armed extremists seized a convention building in the capital, Lansing, as early as last spring. Later, a dozen men were arrested for plans to abduct and kill the Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer commanded security arrangements on Friday, according to the National Guard. Detroit Free Press by state workers covered the windows of office buildings with plywood for fear of violence.

A fence was erected around Lansing City Hall in the state capital of Michigan on Friday.­

Michigan is one of the few states where Trump claimed to have won the election, even though he actually lost.

In the state of Oregon on the West Coast, at the urging of the police, it has been decided to postpone the meeting of members of Congress to mark the start of a new session, broadcast channel OPB says on its website. Also the governor of Oregon Kate Brown has ordered the National Guard to participate in security measures.

The windows of the Oregon State Capitol are covered with plywood in Salem.­

In December, members of extremist movements rushed to the Salem Convention Center in the Oregon capital to protest against interest rate restrictions. They were admitted to a closed building by a Republican congressman Mike Nearman, like security camera video showed. The situation led to a skirmish between police and protesters, which resulted in the arrest of two people.

Trump supporters, protesters, and police clashed in Salem as an Epiphany as Biden’s election victory was confirmed about 4,500 miles away in Washington.

HS said The tense situation in Portland, Oregon’s largest city, last October. Violence between right-wing and left-wing protesters and police began at the end of last May, when white police killed a black man. George Floydin In Minnesota.

Security arrangements in the Texas capital, Austin.­

A National Guard soldier patrolled the front of a convention building damaged in last week’s attack in the capital, Washington, on Thursday.­

A National Guard soldier on guard in front of the Congress House in the capital, Washington.­

National Guard soldiers near the White House in the capital, Washington, on Friday night.­