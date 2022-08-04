United States | US House of Representatives member Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident

Speaker of the House of Representatives Pelosi, President Biden and numerous other US politicians express their condolences on the death of the Republican representative.

of the United States member of the House of Representatives Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident. Among other things, they reported on the matter The Washington Post and news agency Reuters.

Walorski and two of his assistants were killed in their SUV when another car crashed into it in Indiana on Wednesday. The driver of the other car also died in the crash.

A Republican, Walorski has represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives since January 2013. Prior to that, he served in the Indiana State Legislature for three terms.

He was the top Republican member of the House Ethics Committee and also served on the Committee on Federal Revenue. He was known as a solid value conservative.

Before his political career, Walorski worked as a journalist and academic and did Christian missionary work. He spent four years as a missionary in Romania.

House of Representatives chairman of the Republican Caucus Kevin McCarthy conveyed the news of Walorski’s death on Twitter.

The US Congress and the White House have been ordered to fly a flag of mourning in Walorski’s memory.

“Representative Walorski lived a life of service: either caring for poor children in Romania, representing his community in the Indiana government, or serving in the House of Representatives for nearly a decade,” said the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“He passionately brought the voices of the people of northern Indiana he represented to the House of Representatives and was admired on both sides of the room for his personal kindness.”

Also the President of the United States Joe Biden as well as numerous other politicians offered their condolences on Walorski’s death.