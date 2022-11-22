United States | US Corona General Anthony Fauci held his last press conference

The 81-year-old Biden’s health policy advisor plans to retire.

of the United States advisor to the president on health affairs and director of the Federal Institute of Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci, 81, held his final press conference at the White House on Tuesday. During the corona epidemic, Fauci became the face of the fight against covid-infection and, with it, both celebrated and hated public figure.

Fauci stuck to his line until the end and called on citizens to continue taking corona vaccines and wearing masks at a press conference on Tuesday.

“As a doctor, I feel pain when I see people refusing vaccines on grounds that have nothing to do with public health,” Fauci said, according to Reuters news agency. “For reasons related to the division of the country and ideological differences.”

“I don’t want to see anyone in a sick bed and I don’t want anyone to die from corona infection,” Fauci continued. “Whether you’re a far-right Republican or a far-left Democrat, it makes no difference to me.”

United States leads the world’s corona death statistics with more than a million patients who have died due to the virus.

Fauci is retiring in December after 54 years of public health service. He has been an advisor to seven US presidents and fought both AIDS and Ebola before the corona virus.

A group of Republican representatives have announced that they support an investigation into the legality of Fauci’s corona restrictions, as long as the Republicans take control of the majority of the House of Representatives thanks to the recent midterm elections.