United States US accuses three North Koreans of large-scale hacking targeting banks and film studios

North Koreans are accused of stealing at least $ 1.3 billion over several years.

United States accuses three North Korean computer programmers of widespread hacking aimed at stealing more than $ 1.3 billion worth of money and cryptocurrency, according to Reuters.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the hacking targeted several companies from banks to Hollywood movie studios. The indictment says three North Koreans between the ages of 27 and 36 stole money while working for their country’s military intelligence service.

The United States suspects that the accused have also acted from time to time in several other countries, such as China and Russia. According to the Ministry of Justice, the hackers committed a wide range of criminal activities and high-level intrusions.

Deputy Chief of the FBI Los Angeles Office of the U.S. Federal Criminal Police Kristi Johnson said the trio is believed to be in North Korea.

As a target included the film company Sony Pictures Entertainment, which has produced the 2014 release The Interview movie. The action comedy tells the story of two celebrity reporters who go out to interview a North Korean leader with the intention of assassinating him.

The group is also alleged to have broken into the computers of the British production company Mammoth Screen. The company was making a drama series about North Korea.

The North Koreans are also suspected of being involved in the devastation WannaCry 2.0 to create a blackmail program that hit the British healthcare system in 2017.

In addition, hackers broke into banks in South and Southeast Asia, Mexico and Africa.

Hackers there is no precise idea of ​​the total amount of money stolen, as in some cases the thefts were stopped or overturned.

The amount is large, as the robbery to the Central Bank of Bangladesh alone is suspected of bringing $ 81 million to the thieves.

U.S. officials said Wednesday that a Canadian-U.S. dual citizen has pleaded guilty to money laundering in the case.