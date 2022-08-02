United States | United States: killing al-Qaeda leader could increase violence against Americans

The United States warned on Tuesday that al-Qaeda members or those connected to it may attack American institutions or citizens.

of the United States the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that the leader of al-Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahiri killing over the weekend could encourage al-Qaeda supporters to carry out attacks against Americans. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the probability of attacks is higher now that al-Zawahiri has been killed.

“Following the death of al-Zawahiri, members of al-Qaeda or supporters of affiliated terrorist organizations may seek to attack US facilities, their personnel, or US citizens,” the State Department warned.

United States said yesterday that he had killed an al-Qaeda leader believed to be the “mastermind” behind the WTC attacks. Al-Zawahiri became the leader of the group after the US was killed Osama bin Laden in the year 2011.

“His [al-Zawahirin] his death is a significant blow to al-Qaeda and weakens the group’s ability to operate,” the president of the United States Joe Biden said at yesterday’s press conference.