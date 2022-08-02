Wednesday, August 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | United States: killing al-Qaeda leader could increase violence against Americans

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2022
in World Europe
0

The United States warned on Tuesday that al-Qaeda members or those connected to it may attack American institutions or citizens.

of the United States the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that the leader of al-Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahiri killing over the weekend could encourage al-Qaeda supporters to carry out attacks against Americans. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the probability of attacks is higher now that al-Zawahiri has been killed.

“Following the death of al-Zawahiri, members of al-Qaeda or supporters of affiliated terrorist organizations may seek to attack US facilities, their personnel, or US citizens,” the State Department warned.

United States said yesterday that he had killed an al-Qaeda leader believed to be the “mastermind” behind the WTC attacks. Al-Zawahiri became the leader of the group after the US was killed Osama bin Laden in the year 2011.

“His [al-Zawahirin] his death is a significant blow to al-Qaeda and weakens the group’s ability to operate,” the president of the United States Joe Biden said at yesterday’s press conference.

See also  Zoology The mosquito likes red, which is found in human skin of all colors

#United #States #United #States #killing #alQaeda #leader #increase #violence #Americans

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Camila Osorio: good start at the ATP 250 in Washington

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.