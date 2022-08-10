United States | United States: A member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard tried to hire an assassin to kill John Bolton

According to the US Department of Justice, an Iranian offered $300,000 to kill John Bolton.

of the United States Ministry of Justice announced on Wednesday that an Iranian national is suspected of plotting a former White House national security adviser, of John Bolton, assassination. On Wednesday, the charges were brought in the case in Washington, USA.

A member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is accused of planning the murder. According to the Ministry of Justice, the member in question offered 300,000 dollars in the United States, or about 290,000 euros, for Bolton’s murder. The murder was planned to take place in Washington or Maryland, according to the Justice Department.

Murder plan may be retaliation by the commander of the Quads of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qassem Suleimani killing, says the press release of the Ministry of Justice. Suleiman, an Iranian major general, was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq in January 2020.

John Bolton served as president Donald Trump’s as a security policy advisor from April 2018 to September 2019. Before that, he served as president George W. Bush during the period as United States ambassador to the UN.

Ministry of Justice according to the Iranian, in addition to murdering Bolton, he offered another “mission” for which a million dollars would have been paid.

The accused resides abroad, but if convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000 in the United States.