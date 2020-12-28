It is done ! Under pressure from parliamentarians of all political stripes, and after several days of resistance, President Donald Trump finally ratified, Sunday, December 27, in the evening, the new $ 900 billion economic recovery plan adopted Monday by forceps by the government. Congress. The tenant of the White House also signed in the wake of the federal state financing bill, which avoids the closure of public services on Tuesday.

This turnaround comes after a day marked by calls from all political stripes urging it to act to avoid economic and social disaster, especially for the most vulnerable populations, while unemployment benefits for millions of unemployed expired at midnight on Saturday. .

Until Sunday evening, the American president attributed his refusal to affix his seal on the bill to the fact that it was necessary to revalue the aid checks to families in difficulty, thus opposing the elected Republicans of his own camp.

Unemployment benefit under two federal assistance programs put in place in March as part of the first plan to support the economy expired at midnight on Saturday, leaving at least 12 million Americans in the dark. , according to progressive think tank The Century Foundation.

The new stimulus plan extends federal aid paid to the unemployed until mid-March, grants guaranteed loans to businesses, provides billions of dollars in aid to SMEs, catering, hotel and transport companies. air…

It also extends the moratorium prohibiting the evictions of people who cannot pay their rent, suspends foreclosures and provides funds for the distribution of anti-Covid vaccines.