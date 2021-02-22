United States U.S. Supreme Court: Trump must disclose his tax information to prosecutors investigating financial crimes

New York state prosecutors are investigating Trump’s company for possible financial crimes. Prosecutors have not told the public how extensive the investigation is.

Washington

The United States the supreme court ruled on Monday that the country’s former president Donald Trumpin must file their tax returns with New York state prosecutors.

Trump had long tried to prevent prosecutors from obtaining their tax information and other requested documents. He originally argued that the incumbent president is protected from criminal investigations. The Supreme Court rejected this argument last July, after which Trump’s lawyers argued that the prosecutors’ request for information was too broad.

On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected this too and at the same time said the last word on the matter. Trump must file his tax return for eight years and other information required by prosecutors.

“The work continues,” the prosecutor leading the investigation Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a statement on Monday.

Politico magazine by the investigation appears to focus on Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohenin allegations that Trump’s company was manipulating property values. Cohen has also claimed that Trump is guilty of insurance fraud.

Trump and his company have denied the allegations.

From its predecessors by contrast, Trump did not publish his tax returns when he became president. The Supreme Court decision does not mean that Trump’s tax information will be made public.

Last fall, however, The New York Times published an extensive report that for several years Trump has not paid any federal income tax.

