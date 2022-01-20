United States U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Donald Trump’s Request to Prevent Capitol Riot Documents from Being Passed to Congress

Trump has sought to prevent the White House documents from being released to the riot investigation team.

The United States the former president of the country was dismissed by the supreme court on wednesday Donald Trumpin a request to prevent White House documents related to the Capitol Hill riots from being handed over to Congress, Reuters and AFP news agencies reported.

Relying on the “leader’s privilege,” Trump has sought to prevent documents held by the National Archives from being disclosed to a congressional group investigating an attack by his supporters on Washington’s Capitol Hill and the U.S. House of Congress on January 6, 2021.

Trump has been accused of inciting violence by his supporters who attacked Capitol Hill.

Trump filed for the Supreme Court in December after the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the former president had no grounds to challenge the president. Joe Biden decision to hand over the documents to Congress.

The decision means that federal documents on administration and historical data may be released in the United States, even if the case is still pending in the lower courts.

News channel CNN’s according to the court’s decision means more than 700 documents will be handed over to Congress, which could provide more detailed information about which events led to the riots in January last year.

Chairman of the Congressional Research Group Bennie Thompson and the Vice-Chairman Liz Cheney praised the Supreme Court for the decision. Thompson is a Democrat and Cheney a Republican.

“The action of the Supreme Court tonight is a victory for the rule of law and American democracy,” they said in a joint statement.

“Our work to uncover the violence of January 6 and the causes of it continues.”