United States U.S. Supreme Court hears Trump’s plans to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census

Based on the results of the census, it is decided, among other things, how many representatives each state will get to the House of Representatives. The court is expected to rule on the migration case by January at the latest.

Stateside the country’s Supreme Court intends to hear the president Donald Trumpin efforts to exclude illegal immigrants from the census, say the news agency AP and Washington Post -magazine.

According to the Washington Post, a panel of three judges in the state of New York last month assessed that Trump’s memorandum on the subject in July was “an illegal abuse of power”.

American newspaper Hillin According to him, behind the original legal challenge were, among others, twenty states as well as cities and local governments. According to the newspaper, the judges’ September decision prevents the Department of Commerce from reporting any data on paperless migrants in the census results that could be used to implement the presidential order.

The decision of the state panel of judges, on the other hand, has been appealed by the Trump administration, which is why the case is being heard in the Supreme Court, says Politico-magazine.

The AP says immigrants have never been excluded from the census in U.S. history before.

The results of the ten-yearly census are of great importance. They determine, among other things, how many representatives each state receives in the House of Representatives and how many voters each state has in the presidential election.

The result of the calculation also has an impact on the distribution of state funding to the states and local communities. The census can decide, for example, where a new school or hospital will be built.

Trumpin the summer memorandum concerns, according to the Washington Post, how seats in the House of Representatives should be determined. The relevant constitutional definition has always been interpreted as meaning that the number of seats in the House of Representatives takes into account everyone living in the country, whether or not they are immigrants.

However, in his memorandum, the President argued for the first time that, in accordance with U.S. practice, those persons whose migration has no legal basis would be disregarded in the above calculation.

Minister of Justice of the State of New York Letitia James In a statement to the Supreme Court, the memorandum estimates that the memorandum alludes to a practice that violates both constitutional and census legislation, says the Washington Post.

According to the newspaper, Trump’s memo suggested that the president believes some states will get more congressmen because they deserve more because of the number of immigrants in the country illegally.

AP: n according to the judges of the Supreme Court intend to deal with the case expeditiously. The hearings will take place in late November. The court is expected to make its decision by the end of the year or early January, when Trump will have to report the results of the census to the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress.

Trump Supreme Court Judge Candidate Amy Coney Barrett likely to take part in the decision, provided that his appointment is confirmed before then. According to the AP, this seems likely.

Earlier this week, the country’s Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to suspend the census prematurely. The administration had justified the need to suspend the counting so that the results could be reported to the president before the deadline looming at the end of the year.

New York Times magazine (NYT) said at the time that suspending the calculation is believed to lead to inaccurate statistics. In addition, the Republican administration is estimated to be working to reduce the weight of the votes of Democratic supporters.

Against the rules immigrants in the country have been in Trump’s sight on a regular basis. The president withdrew at the end of last year from his controversial demand to add the issue of citizenship to the country’s census form.

However, he declared at the time that the administration did not intend to abandon its goal of defining the citizenship situation of the U.S. population.

The Supreme Court had already ruled at the end of June last year that the reasons given for raising the issue of citizenship were insufficient. After that, however, the Trump administration continued to explore other possibilities for adding the question to the form.

“President Trump has repeatedly tried – and failed in his attempt – to use the census as a weapon in his attacks on migrant communities. The Supreme Court rejected his efforts last year and should do so again, ”said the ACLU lawyer. Dale Ho according to the news agency AP.

Dale Ho represents a coalition of immigrant advocacy groups that was involved in suing the administration after Trump’s memorandum.