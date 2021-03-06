United States U.S. Senate approves corona revitalization package after marathon vote – House of Representatives to vote once more

The stalemate for Democrats and Republicans lasted for an hour.

Stateside Senate has approved $ 1.9 trillion corona stimulus package with 50-49 votes, say news agency AFP and news channel CNN. Democrats voted for the package and Republicans against.

The package was previously stuck in the Senate for hours as a Democratic senator Joe Manchinin due to opposition to unemployment security until a compromise was reached late Friday local time. Changes to the package were then voted on overnight.

Due to changes in the Senate bill, the package will return to the House of Representatives for a new vote before the President Joe Biden can sign it into law, says CNN. The Biden administration has already signaled its support for a compromise solution.

The package is expected to receive its final seal within the next week.

House of Representatives the stimulus package proposal, which previously passed the vote, guaranteed $ 400 a week in unemployment coverage for those who lost their jobs until the end of August.

The Senate compromise reduced the level of weekly unemployment insurance to $ 300, but at the same time its first good $ 10,000 is tax-free. Only households earning less than $ 150,000 are eligible for benefits. The benefits are valid until September, he says CNN.

“We are stuck. And I don’t know what it takes to get out of this jam, ”the senator commented Tom Carper to a colleague in the hallway of the Senate building CNNbefore a compromise was reached.

Two competing proposals for change had been made to the stimulus package, he said Hill. The Republican proposal would have brought in a $ 300 weekly amount for the unemployed and extended the subsidy only to July.

Another competing performance became Delaware Democrat Senator From Tom Carper, who, like the Republicans, proposed a smaller $ 300 amount, but would have extended the deadline until the end of September.

Dispute according to circulating media information, Manchin might have supported the Republican amendment. Republican Senator proposing the Republican amendment Rob Portman said earlier that he would be gaining both 50 Republican senators and a Manchin vote required for a majority in support of his proposal.

However, the pattern was complicated by the fact that Republicans suddenly lost one of their decisive votes when an Alaskan senator Dan Sullivan traveled from Washington to his home state, says CNN. The senator’s office said in a statement that the reason for Sullivan’s trip was the death of this little boy.

The majority of Democrats in the U.S. Senate is fine, so the vote of every 50 Democratic senators was needed behind the motion.

In the economy, a turn for the better

Information about the continuation of the package came at the same time as good news about the US economy anyway. The number of jobs grew almost twice as much as expected last month and the unemployment rate fell slightly to 6.2 per cent.

The majority of new jobs were created in the service sectors, which have been hit hard by the corona pandemic.

Although the economy is shedding light, the Biden administration has estimated that it will take two years to recover to pre-crown levels.

“We can’t take one step forward and two steps back. The stimulus package is an essential part of reversing the economy, ”Biden explained.

Biden’s stimulus package is already the third money package in a row to improve the economy crushed by the coronary pandemic.