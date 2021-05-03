United States U.S. Secretary of State Blinken outlined the country’s North Korea policy to G7 partners: “I hope North Korea will seize this opportunity”

G7 foreign ministers are meeting face to face for the first time during a pandemic.

The United States foreign minister Antony Blinken says he hopes North Korea will seize the opportunity and engage in negotiations with the United States.

Blinken spoke on the issue in London, where G7 foreign ministers and development ministers from rich industrialized countries are meeting face-to-face for the first time since 2019. The foreign minister introduced the U.S. to the G7 partners on the country’s new North Korea policy.

“I hope that North Korea will seize this opportunity to engage in diplomatic contacts and see if there are ways to move forward towards our goal of a completely nuclear-free Korean Peninsula,” Blinken said after discussing with the British Foreign Secretary. Dominic Raabin with.

According to Blinken, it is up to North Korea to see if it wants to move on this basis.

The previous one presidential Donald Trumpin U.S. line with North Korea was crumbling, and Trump sought to advance nuclear disarmament on the Korean Peninsula by holding spectacular summits with the North Korean leader; Kim Jong-unin with. However, practical progress has been limited.

President Joe Biden ordered, at the beginning of his term, an assessment of what North Korean policy should be like for his administration. The new line introduced by Blinken is a kind of middle ground between Trump and his predecessor Barack Obaman between administrations.

Unlike Trump, Biden does not intend to pursue fast-paced goals such as a peace agreement to officially end the Korean War, but does intend to liaise with the North Koreans. The line thus differs from Obama’s “strategic patience,” in which the idea was to keep contact with North Korea to a minimum until the behavior of the country’s administration changes.

As early as Sunday, North Korea recently condemned Biden’s approach and called U.S. diplomacy a delusion aimed at “covering up its hostile actions.”

G7 foreign ministers Representatives from India, South Korea, South Africa and Brunei, the presidency of ASEAN, have also been invited to visit the three-day meeting in London.

Blinken met on Monday with the Foreign Ministers of Japan and South Korea, and the Foreign Minister of South Korea Chung Eui-Yong praised the opportunity to discuss U.S. policy towards North Korea.

The meeting, which will be held in the framework of strict corona security measures, will also address the tense relations between the West and Russia and China, as well as attempts to revive the Iranian nuclear deal.

G7 leaders will convene in June for a summit in the South West of England.