United States U.S. politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the conquest of the Congress House was reminiscent of experiences as a victim of sexual violence

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the House of Representatives, shared her experiences in a one-and-a-half-hour video broadcast in which she also spoke about the congressional riot.

Clearly moved and, for example, regretting the vibration of his voice at the beginning of the video, Ocasio-Cortez told his approximately 8.7 million followers that he had not previously told many people about being subjected to violence. He did not specify the events or their timing in his video.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, the calls he heard after the riot on Capitol Hill to forget about it and move on were reminiscent of his previous traumatic experiences.

He equated such statements with calls from victims of sexual violence that they should go on with their lives and forget what had happened.

For example British The Guardian characterized the video as an unusually direct output for a U.S. politician at this level.

The former presidential Donald Trumpin supporters stormed the congress building on January 6th. Five people died in the riot.

Ocasio-Cortez, who was on the Capitol Hill during the riot, had had to hide from the rioters. He has told me before feared for his life during the attack.

Currently 31 years old and representing the left wing of the Democratic Party, Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the House of Representatives for the second term. She was elected for her first term as the youngest woman elected to Congress, U.S. media reported CNN.

He has previously been reported to have been so sexist as well as racist insults. President Trump also caused in 2019 uproar with his comments interpreted as racist, one of which was considered to be Ocasio-Cortez.