United States U.S. police have now shot a white activist suspected of killing a Trump supporter

Police shooter Michael Forest Reinoeh had said he had acted in self-defense in the weekend unrest.

The United States police have fired Michael Forest Reinoehin, who was suspected of shooting a Trump-minded activist in the Portland unrest.

Four police officers shot Reinoeh after he stepped into his car in the small town of Lacey southeast of Seattle. One of the police said the suspect was armed, but authorities said the matter had not yet been confirmed on Friday morning.

For example, tell about it BBC and The New York Times.

Earlier this week, police have shot two black men and last week police hit four black men Jacob Blaken on his back. All shootings have led to new demonstrations and unrest in several U.S. cities.

Reinoeh was, in his own words, “one hundred percent” in favor of the anti-fascist Antifa organization. He was a familiar sight in the Black Lives Matter demonstrations ever since George Floyd died at the hands of police in May.

A procession of Trump supporters heading downtown Portland on Aug. 29.­

Militants organizations such as the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer organized a car march to Portland over the weekend, leading to a bloody clash with protesters in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A Trump supporter died in the clash Aaron Danielson. Reinoeh said In an interview with Vice magazine acted in self-defense when, according to him, Danielson had tried to strike him and his friends with a knife.

The image, transmitted through social media, shows the victim of the shooting incident in the Portland unrest on August 29th.­

Reinoeh had been sued in July for opposition to arrest and carrying a gun in a public place. He said he was wounded earlier because he went to defend an unarmed black man against the violence of an armed white man.

President Donald Trump has called the Antifa organization supported by Reinoeh a terrorist organization. He also had time to demand the swift arrest of a shooter he called a villain before news of Reinoeh’s death on police bullets came to light.