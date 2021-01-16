United States U.S. National Rifle Association NRA filed for debt restructuring after corruption case, organization tries to move its books to Texas

The state of New York accuses the organization of channeling tens of millions of dollars into the inner circle of management. The organization is trying to move its books to Texas.

Stateside The influential National Rifle Association (NRA), which defends the right to bear arms, applied for debt restructuring on Friday, and news agencies and the American media reported on Finnish time late on Friday.

With the debt restructuring, the organization is trying to move its books from New York State to Texas. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) by The NRA said it wants to “leave New York’s corrupt political and regulatory environment”.

The state of New York, for its part, thinks the NRA, founded in 1871, is the one that is corrupt.

State lift last August, a lawsuit accused the organization, through its channels, of tens of millions of dollars in overcompensation and contracts for relatives and close partners of the organization’s leaders.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott rejoiced at the idea that the NRA would become a legally Texas organization.

“Welcome to Texas – a state that protects the Second Amendment to the Constitution [oikeutta omistaa aseita], ”He noted on Twitter.

Terry Holmes, a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), worked at the Gun City USA arms trade in Nashville, Tennessee, in March 2010. Holmes lost his second hand in the Vietnam War.­

U.S. Today magazine by by applying for debt restructuring, companies and organizations can restructure their operations and debts and delay the progress of lawsuits. But the procedure can also lead to their dissolution or liquidation.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released on Friday opinion, according to which he is thoroughly investigating the situation of the organization.

“The financial situation reported by the NRA is finally in line with its moral situation: bankruptcy. As we go through this announcement, we will not allow the NRA to use this or any other tactic to avoid liability, ”James stated.

In addition to the NRA, four former or current leaders of the organization are charged in the New York State case.

In In 2019, the NRA’s result was $ 12 million, or about $ 10 million in losses, due to, among other things, about a third drop in membership fees, WSJ said.

The organization says it would have five million members, but it does not report the exact number of its members, The Washington Post has told.

British magazine The Guardian said last summer that the NRA has run into deep financial difficulties and had to lay off or lay off more than 200 of its employees during 2020.

As one of the reasons for the financial difficulties, the newspaper mentioned that the organization had supported the Republican president Donald Trumpin an election campaign of $ 30 million in 2016.