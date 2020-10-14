United States U.S. media: Supreme Court lets Trump administration stop census prematurely

Suspending the calculation is believed to lead to inaccurate statistics. In addition, the administration is estimated to be working to reduce the weight of Democrat supporters.

The United States the Supreme Court has issued it to the President Donald Trumpin permission for the administration to suspend the census prematurely, the country’s media say.

American Radio Company NPRAccording to the administration, the administration has justified the need to suspend the calculation by allowing the results to be reported to the president before the end of the year.

New York Times magazine (NYT) reports that suspending the calculation is believed to lead to inaccurate statistics. In addition, the Republican administration is estimated to be working to reduce the weight of the votes of Democratic supporters. The magazine described the decision as a significant victory for the Trump administration.

Now a liberal judge Sonia Sotomayor expressed a dissenting opinion on the decision. According to Sotomayor, the disadvantages associated with inaccurate censuses are intolerable, but they are not inevitable.

News channel CNNAccording to the judges, the other judges did not express dissenting opinions on the decision.

Ten the results of the annual census are of great importance. They determine, among other things, how many representatives each state receives in the House of Representatives and how many voters each state has in the presidential election.

The result of the calculation also has an impact on the distribution of state funding to the states and local communities. The census can decide, for example, where a new school or hospital will be built.

If the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, who is in charge of the country’s census agency, were to present the results to the administration before the end-December deadline, Trump could seek to influence how the results are interpreted even if he is not elected for a further term, NPR says.

Census-related leaflets were distributed to homes in California in March.­

Trump has wanted, among other things, to exclude unauthorized migrants from the country. The president withdrew at the end of last year from his controversial demand to add the issue of citizenship to the country’s census form. However, he declared at the time that the administration did not intend to abandon its goal of defining the citizenship situation of the U.S. population.

If immigrants do not respond to the survey or are otherwise excluded from the results, this could distort the results in favor of Republicans, NOW says.

“ The Secretary of Commerce asked separately whether the schedule could be truncated so that statistics would be available during Trump’s presidency.

CNN says the Minister of Commerce Wilbur Rossin instructed the census authorities in late July and early August to draw up a plan to intensify the census. He hoped for suggestions from officials on how the door-to-door census could be truncated and the processing of numbers shortened in order to meet the deadline.

Officials warned, according to internal emails seen by the news channel, that the proposed could lead to fatal errors in the results and the statistics were estimated to be tainted when they were perceived as “politically tampered with”.

In one email, Ross asked separately if the schedule could be truncated so that statistics would be available during Trump’s presidency.

According to the NPR, census officials have been warning since May that the results could not be reported on time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously a federal judge ordered CNNaccording to, the administration will continue to count until the end of October. Counting was supposed to be taught as early as October 5th.

The administration has made several proposals for a timetable for the census and the delivery of its results, NOW says. In April, a corona pandemic suspended the agency’s work. At the time, the administration said the census would be completed by the end of October and the results would be released in April next year, instead of the December deadline set by law.

Thereafter, however, the White House reversed its decision in August, demanding that work on the field be completed by the end of September and the results submitted by 31 December.

Supreme Court published by the NPR decision According to the court, the court wonders why the administration has now experienced that the time limit could be achieved according to the previous timetable, but not within the framework of a recent order issued by a federal judge.