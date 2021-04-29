United States U.S. media: Hate crime charges against three men over death of black jogger

According to the charges, the men used force and threats to prevent Ahmaud Arbery from using the public road area.

Stateside three men have received federal hate crime charges in connection with the death of a black jogger who crashed in the country last year, news channels report CNN and CBS News.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot in February in Brunswick, Georgia. The first arrests were made only in early May. At that time, a retired police officer in his sixties and his son in his thirties were arrested. The younger of the men shot Arbery. A third man, who described the shooting, was also charged.

Ministry of Justice bulletin all three were now charged with, among other things, an abduction attempt. According to the charges, the men used force and threats to intimidate Arbery and prevent him from using the public road area. The men’s actions are thought to be due to their reaction to Arbery’s ethnic background.

The former police officer, 65, and his son, 35, also received firearms criminal charges.

No trial dates have yet been set for federal-level charges, the release said.

Gentlemen have previously been charged with Arbery’s death in a state court. The men are accused of killing or complicating Arbery.

A representative of the Georgia Central Criminal Police said in court last summer that the man who shot Arbery had barked at his victim immediately after the bloodshed in racist terms.

The man who originally shot Arbery and his father had said the events were self-defense. In the original police report, a man senior from the duo said they had thought Arbery was a suspected burglar fleeing a crime scene.

Based on the video filmed of the incidents, it appears that Arbery was trying to get around the car of the men chasing him, but the younger of the men blocked him. In the middle of the fight, Arberya is shot three times based on the video until she is shorted to the ground.

According to CNN, the man who photographed the shooting is also said to have collided with Arbery in his own car during a chase.

CBS’s according to Georgia, at the time of Arbery’s death, it was one of the only states without hate criminal laws. They usually allow for harsher convictions for crimes related to skin color, for example. The Arbery case contributed to the enactment of the Hate Crime Act in the state last year. However, it cannot be used retroactively in the event of Arbery’s death.

According to news agency AFP, Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper sued the trio accused of Arbery ‘s death in February in a civil lawsuit. In addition to this, he also sued local police and prosecutors, who he said tried to cover up Arbery’s death.

Arberyn death and its treatment are linked to the anti-police and black rights protests in the United States last year, which escalated into black George Floydin after dying in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd died in May last year after white police Derek Chauvin pressed him in arrest on his knee from the neck for more than nine minutes. About a week ago, the jury found Chauvin guilty at all three charges. He was charged with, among other things, second- and third-degree murders, which in Finland correspond roughly to homicide and the death penalty.