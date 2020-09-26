United States U.S. Media: Donald Trump to Appoint Conservative Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Judge

Washington

The United States president Donald Trump intends to appoint a new judge to the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrettin, US media reports. Barrett is a judge of the Federal Court of Appeal and a former professor of law at the University of Notre Dame. He has also worked as a Supreme Court rapporteur for a deceased judge Antonin Scalia.

Barrett is considered a stable conservative who believes in a literal interpretation of the Constitution. She is a devout Catholic by life and opposes abortion.

Barrett would be Trump’s third appointment to the Supreme Court. His appointment would shake the balance of power of the court in favor of judges deemed conservative.

Trumpin is scheduled to announce the appointment officially on Saturday. For example Politico, New York Times and CNN however, reported on the appointment on the basis of their own sources as early as Friday night local time.

The White House did not comment on the news after its release. Earlier on Friday, Trump was asked if he had chosen Barrett as the new judge.

“I haven’t said it’s him, but he’s great,” Trump replied.

According to U.S. media, Barrett is a favorite of conservatives and opponents of abortion as the ninth member of the court. His election is widely interpreted as a victory for orthodox conservatives.

In 2017, when Barrett was running for his current position, he was asked at a Senate nomination hearing whether the Catholic faith influenced his interpretation of the law.

“It is never appropriate for a judge to push his or her personal convictions over the law, be it faith or something else,” Barrett replied to Politico by.

Provided Trump appoints Barrett and Senate approves nomination, Barrett becomes dead just a week ago Ruth Bader Ginsburgin substitute. Barrett would become the Court’s Fifth Female Member of All Time.

Barrett, 48, is the mother of seven children under the age of 20. He would become the youngest judge of the present court. Judge appointments are for life.

Senate Majority Leader, Republican Mitch McConnell has said he will bring Trump’s appointment as a judge to the Senate vote regardless of the November 3 presidential election. According to current knowledge, Republicans have the required number of votes to carry out the appointment.

It is possible to approve the appointment even before the election, even if the schedule is tight. Wall Street Journal by Senate hearings could be held in mid-October, the Committee on Legal Affairs could approve the nomination by October 22, and the entire Senate would vote on the appointment of a judge in the week before the election.

Senate the term will run until early January, but Republicans are believed to want to get an appointment through the election. If the party loses the majority of the presidential race and the Senate, it would seem ugly to run for an appointment after the election.

Lead editor of Lawfare, a law firm focusing on the Brookings incubator Susan Hennessey reminded on Twitter that if Trump loses the election, the appointment of a judge would be the third ever by a losing president in an election year. The former were seen in 1932, 1888, and 1892. Each previous time from appointment to election was more than a hundred days.

“This is not normal. This has never happened in U.S. history, ”Hennessey tweeted.

He said he believes McConnell will rush the appointment because he believes in Trump’s defeat.

In 2016, McConnell refused to bring in the then president Barack Obaman the appointment of a judge to a Senate vote because it was an election year. That’s when McConnell stopped the nomination, even though there was 11 months left for the election.

McConnell said the situation is different now because Republicans have power in both the Senate and the White House.

Opinion polls after Ginsburg’s death by the majority of Americans would like the post of judge to be filled only after the election.

Appointment hearings a major political play is expected which, just before the election, can divert attention away from the coronavirus pandemic and the economic problems it causes, as well as Donald Trump.

The hearings raise many of the eternity issues in U.S. politics from abortion to health care. Both are important election themes for voters. Since Barrett has served as a judge only three years before his possible appointment, there are few examples of his interpretation of the law.

Shortly after the election, the Supreme Court is expected to express its views on another Obama health care reform lawsuit. In a legal publication published in 2017 in the article Barrett criticized the legal basis for the reform and the Supreme Court’s preliminary ruling on it.

Overturning Obama’s health care reform has been one of Republicans ’key goals for a decade.

There has also been intense speculation in the United States in recent days that problems with the counting of votes in the presidential election could bring the election result to the Supreme Court.