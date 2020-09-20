United States U.S. Media: A letter containing toxic castor was sent to Trump in the mail

According to The New York Times, the letter is believed to have been sent from Canada.

The United States to the President To Donald Trump a letter has been sent to the White House containing a poison called castor oil, US media reports CNN and The New York Times.

According to The New York Times, the letter is believed to have been sent from Canada. According to the magazine, it is being investigated who may have sent the letter and whether other similar letters have been sent.

The White House did not directly comment on the matter to the newspaper, but bases its information on information provided by an official who remains anonymous.

According to two sources interviewed by CNN, the letter was spotted this week. Toxicity was confirmed in two tests.