Joe Biden’s first year as president did not reassure major U.S. cities. An all-time record in the number of homicides was set in ten cities.

Chicago 797 homicides were number one in the United States in murder statistics also in 2021, according to the news agency AP. Including highway shootings from various statistics, the figure is over 800.

The highest number of homicides since 1996. A further 5,601 cases of armed violence were registered in Chicago.

CNN has, in turn, collected data on the 40 largest cities in the United States, most of which saw an increase in homicides. An all-time record was set in ten cities. These cities included Philadelphia and Austin, for example. More detailed FBI Uniform Crime Report obtained from 2021 data later.

Joe Biden thus, the first year of the presidency did not reassure major US cities, although the numbers would skyrocket Donald Trumpin during the presidency.

The number of homicides rose by as much as 30 percent from 2019 to 2020 by a couple better year after. In 2020, the number of homicides peaked in the summer when killed by police George Floydin during the unrest caused by death.

In 2021, the high figures in Chicago were due to gang violence in particular. Across the country, the background is, for example, the sharp acceleration of the arms trade during a pandemic.