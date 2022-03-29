United States U.S. Federal Judge: Donald Trump Probably Commits Serious Crimes Under Capitol Riot

The judge’s decision confirmed that the congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot is likely to have strong enough evidence to prosecute Trump.

The United States according to a decision issued by a federal judge on Monday by the former president Donald Trump probably committed serious crimes under the Capitol riot in January last year.

Judge David Carterin According to Trump, he was likely guilty of both trying to block Congress illegally and conspiring against the United States when he tried to turn the results of the 2020 presidential election to his own advantage.

The judge’s opinion was published as part of a civil court decision that Trump was assisted by a lawyer John Eastman 101 e-mails and documents must be handed over to the U.S. Congressional Committee on the Capitol Riot Joe Biden election as president and instead elect for the next term Trump, even if he lost the election. Eastman had tried to prevent the documents from being disclosed to the committee.

Eastman is known to have claimed the vice president Mike Pencelle the day before the Capitol riot, that Pence would have a constitutional right to prevent Congress from confirming the outcome of the presidential election. Pence was not convinced by Eastman’s questionable arguments, but said in confirming the election result that no vice president in U.S. history has ever attempted to claim that he would have the power to choose which constituency votes are counted and which are not.

Trumpia no criminal charges have been brought against him and the judge’s view does not directly mean that charges will be brought. The Committee of Inquiry into the Capitol riot has said it will consider whether it will recommend to the U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute the former president.

However, the judge’s Monday ruling confirmed that the committee investigating the Capitol riot is likely to have strong enough evidence to prosecute Trump and that attempts by Trump and his assistants to prevent Congress from accepting Biden’s victory could well lead to criminal charges.

The decision could increase Biden’s administration as minister of justice Merrick Garlandin pressure to prosecute Trump. Garland has refused to disclose whether Trump is already part of the Department of Justice’s extensive investigation into the Capitol riot. To date, about 280 people have been charged with obstructing Congress. According to Garland, the investigation into the Capitol riot will continue until “everyone who has committed crimes is held accountable”.

At least five people died in the Capitol riot. About 140 police officers were injured.

“The plan the illegality was obvious. Our state was founded for a peaceful change of power. … Regardless of this history, President Trump is persistently campaigning for the Vice President to decide the outcome of the 2020 election alone, ”Judge Carter wrote in a 44-page report. in its decision.

Carter pointed out that Trump repeatedly tried to urge Pence to dismiss voters from “disputed” states. He did so in his speech to his supporters in front of the Capitol while Congress was already meeting to confirm the outcome of the presidential election. Shortly afterwards, Trump supporters attacked the convention hall.

“Because President Trump probably knew that the plan to disrupt the counting of voter votes was illegal, his mindset crosses the threshold to act‘ corruptly, ”Carter wrote.

In addition, Carter thought Trump probably knew the allegations of electoral fraud were unfounded, so the plan was illegal because of it.

On Monday The Congressional Committee on the Capitol Riot unanimously recommended that Trump’s trade policy adviser Peter Navarroa and Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavinoa would be charged with contempt for Congress.

Both Navarro and Scavino refused to testify before the committee, even though they had been challenged to do so.

On Monday The New York Times wrotethat the Capitol Riot Committee is likely to try to obtain the testimony of a Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomasin put the right activist wife From Ginni Thomas.

Last week it was revealed that Ginni Thomas repeatedly tried to get Trump’s aides to do everything in their power to nullify the election result in late 2020 and early 2021. The Congressional Committee has been holding relevant text messages from Thomas for months, but they were leaked to the media last week.