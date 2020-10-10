Upgrade
United States U.S. disease expert accuses White House incident of coronavirus spinning – Video shows how unmasked guests sit side by side

October 10, 2020
Infectious Disease Specialist Anthony Fauci plays the White House about the widespread spread of the coronavirus at a ceremony where Donald Trump announced his candidacy for a new Supreme Court judge.

American infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci accuses the White House of the widespread spread of the coronavirus at an event it held at the end of September, says BBC.

Fauci, director of the National Agency for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the White House Coronavir Task Force, said on Friday that a press conference Donald Trump announced its nomination for a new Supreme Court judge was a “super-distributor event”.

At least 11 people who took part in the incident have had a positive coronavirus test, according to the BBC. Also with Trump and his wife Melania Trumpilla coronavirus has been diagnosed, but it is not certain where they got the disease from.

Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett on stage at the White House Gardens on Saturday, September 26th.­Picture: Chip Somodevilla / AFP

CBS News asked Fauc on Friday what he thinks of the White House’s reluctance to wear face masks and adhere to safety clearances. Instead, the Trump administration has resorted to regular testing.

“Data speaks for itself. We had a super spreaders event at the White House where a group of people came together and didn’t wear masks, ”Fauci replied.

This is a press conference on September 26 where Trump announced his nomination for a new Supreme Court judge. Amy Coney Barrettia.

In addition to the presidential couple, at least two senators, the White House press secretary, have contracted coronavirus. Kayleigh McEnany and a former adviser to Trump Kellyanne Conway.

Fauci pointed out that the experts have recommended the use of masks in the past six years. Mass events are still banned in Washington, but the White House, for example, has the freedom to hold them.

Former Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway (right) at a White House gardening meeting with Attorney General William Barr.­Picture: Rod Lamkey / Cnp

Covid-19 disease recovering Trump doctors have just given the president permission to hold public events again. The U.S. presidential election day is less than a month away.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed not only the coronavirus but also the measures imposed to curb it. Trump’s opponent, the Democratic Party Joe Biden has criticized Trump for failing to deal with the pandemic.

Biden clearly leads Trump in the latest polls about the future president of the United States.

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, more than 7.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection and more than 210,000 have died from the disease caused by the virus.

One of the guests at the White House garden event infected with the coronavirus was former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (center)­Picture: Rod Lamkey / Cnp

.

