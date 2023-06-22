United States, two-year-old boy finds a gun in his home and kills his pregnant mother

Another tragedy due to the use of weapons. In the US, a 2-year-old boy accidentally killed his 8-month-pregnant mother after picking up a loaded gun. The incident occurred in the woman’s home in Norwalk, Ohio, where police also found a 9-millimeter pistol on the nightstand and two other loaded firearms. The victim’s husband, who was absent at the time of the tragedy, told officers that the weapons belonged to him.

The woman, 31-year-old Laura Ilg, was shot in the back and was still conscious when police arrived. It was she who called for help, saying she was hit by her son. She then explained to the officers that her child had managed to enter her parents’ bedroom while she was doing the laundry and had started playing with the gun. The woman was then taken to the hospital, where doctors were unable to save her life and the baby she was carrying.

This is yet another tragedy linked to firearms in the United States, a country where there are more guns (400 million) than population (330 million). According to the Pew Research Center, about 40 percent of American families, many with children, own firearms. A Johns Hopkins University study also says that less than half of these families store their guns safely.