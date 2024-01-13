United States | Two US Navy sailors missing at sea

Search and rescue operations are underway.

Two sailor from the United States Navy has been reported missing at sea on Thursday evening. The men were carrying out an operation on the coast of Somalia.

This is reported by the Reuters news agency, referring to a statement issued by the US military on Friday.

According to the US military, search and rescue operations are underway to find the sailors, Reuters reports.

“The sailors were transferred to the US 5th Fleet (C5F) area of ​​operations, which supports a wide range of missions,” the US Central Command said.

The statement also said that no further details about the incident will be released until the rescue operation for the sailors is over.