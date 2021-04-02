Friday, April 2, 2021
United States Two police officers injured at the Capitol in the United States after a vehicle collided with them, the area closed

April 2, 2021
The Capitol area was closed for security reasons.

Two police were injured when the vehicle collided with them on Friday in the Capitol area of ​​Washington in the United States, news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

The driver of the vehicle suspected of the act has been caught and arrested by police.

Both the injured police and the suspect have been transported to the hospital.

