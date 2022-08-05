Saturday, August 6, 2022
United States | Two people died in a lightning strike in the United States: Watch the video as lightning struck near the White House

August 5, 2022
In the United States, two people were killed when lightning struck Lafayette Square behind the White House.

Two a person has died from injuries sustained in a lightning strike in Washington DC in the United States on Friday, according to, among other things, an American newspaper The Washington Post.

The lightning that originally seriously injured four people struck Lafayette Square, which is located right behind the White House, on Thursday afternoon. The lightning struck near the trees in the middle of the square. The two people who survived are still in hospital in critical condition.

The White House has expressed its condolences for the deaths.

Stateside an average of 23 people die from lightning each year.

The Reuters news agency reports that according to scientists, lightning strikes may increase in the future as a result of climate change: heat increases air humidity and rising air currents, which together generate electrically charged particles that still lead to lightning.

Published in Science magazine in 2014 research according to the United States, lightning strikes could increase by 50 percent by the end of the century. Lightning strikes also ignite wildfires in dry areas.

