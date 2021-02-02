United States Two FBI agents were killed and three were wounded in the shooting in Florida

According to local media, an armed person suspected of crimes would have killed himself.

Stateside two federal police FBI agents were killed and three were wounded in a shooting in Florida on Tuesday, the FBI said in a statement.

The news agency Reuters and a local newspaper report on the matter Miami Herald.

The shooting occurred during a home search at Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday morning local time. According to the FBI, there was a suspicion of child pornography in the court-ordered home search.

According to sources in the Miami Herald, the armed man suspected of the crimes had fortified his home for several hours and later killed himself. The FBI confirms the suspect is dead.

FBI according to the home search, two of the wounded agents have been taken to hospital and their condition is stable. No further information was provided on the status of the third.

The shooting took place at about six o’clock in the morning local time, ie at one o’clock in the afternoon Finnish time on Tuesday.

According to the Miami Herald, the FBI had attempted to seize the suspect’s computer and other evidence related to the suspicion of child pornography. According to the newspaper, the FBI had found the suspect’s IP address and linked it to a physical home address in Sunrise.

According to sources in the magazine, other police officers were also involved in the task, and it was a routine home search that, depending on the evidence, could have led to prosecution.