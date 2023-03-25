United States | Two dead migrants were found on a train in Texas

It is unclear what the condition of the migrants was, but according to the local police chief, they had probably passed out in the heat.

Stateside In Texas, migrants were found on the train, two of whom were dead, the news agencies AFP and Reuters report. In addition, several of those found needed immediate treatment.

An anonymous emergency call on Friday led to the train being stopped near the city of San Antonio, Texas police say, according to AFP.

Ten of the 15 migrants found were taken to hospital, reports the local television channel KSAT-TV. The Border Guard took three migrants into custody.

The train it was about 30 degrees Celsius at the stop, KSAT-TV reported. It is unclear what the condition of the migrants was, but according to the local police chief, they had probably passed out in the heat.

According to Reuters, the possibility of smuggling is being investigated in connection with the case. The nationalities of the migrants or whether there were children in the group were not immediately disclosed after the migrants were found.

Last year, near the same place, 53 migrants died while being transported in a tractor trailer in the heat. Charges have been brought against two Americans for the smuggling attempt.