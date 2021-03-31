United States Two Congressional police officers sued Trump for Epiphany events

Dozens of police officers were injured and one died in an attack by Trump supporters at the Congress House as an Epiphany.

Stateside two congressional police have sued the former president Donald Trumpin to the court for causing the Epiphany attack.

An attack by Trump supporters at the Congress House in Washington resulted in the injury of dozens of police officers and the death of one police officer. Police who sued the ex-president said they had suffered physical and emotional injuries in the riot.

Both police are demanding at least $ 75,000 in compensation for their suffering.

The attack on the House of Congress is thought to have been the result of Trump refusing to admit his election defeat but inciting his supporters to revolt.