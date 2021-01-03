It is not known whether alcohol or drugs contributed to what happened.

Nine people were killed in a plane-to-SUV collision in California, USA on Saturday, says newspaper The New York Times. The fatal crash in Fresno County, California, occurred on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m., local time.

According to local authorities, seven of the dead were minors. Whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the onset of the injury remains to be determined.

Turma got originated when the SUV driver lost control of his car and collided with a flatbed truck carrying seven minor passengers in the opposite direction. All seven and both car drivers died in Turma.

Authorities said the pick-up had seat belts for just six, which had reduced the chances of survival for those who traveled on it.