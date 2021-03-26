United States Twitter takes some responsibility for spreading false information that led to the Epiphany riot – Facebook says Trump and the rioters are responsible for what happened

The CEOs of some giants were heard by the U.S. Congress for the first time since the congressional riot.

Social from the beginning of the media, Twitter admits that it was partly responsible for spreading false information, which led to an Epiphany riot at the U.S. Congress House, says CNN.

“The wider ecosystem must also be taken into account. It’s not just about the technology platforms we use, ”Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Bloombergin by.

Technology companies Twitter, Facebook and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, were on Thursday for the first time in the U.S. Congress to be heard since the Epiphany riot.

The executives of Facebook and Alphabet, for their part, did not admit that the companies had any responsibility for spreading the false information.

The CEOs of some giants were in Congress for several hours on Thursday. They were asked about the Epiphany riot and the removal of ex-President Trump from their platforms, as well as the spread of false information and vaccine resistance from their platforms.

Facebook managing director Mark Zuckerberg replied that the responsibility for what happened is the ex-president Donald Trump as well as rioters who broke the law. However, he admits that riot-related content was published on the platform.

“I believe the former president should be held accountable for his words and that people who break the law should be held accountable for their actions,” Zuckerberg responded to Congress. Wall Street Journal by.

CEO of Alphabet Sundar Pichain Google, meanwhile, said its company-owned YouTube removed videos and live streams during and after the riot that violated rules prohibiting incitement to violence, according to AFP news agency.

Zuckerberg also said Facebook is working against harmful and false information.

“It is not possible to catch all harmful content without violating people’s freedoms in a way that we as a society would not be happy with. The system is not perfect, but it is the best approach we have found, ”Zuckerberg said of the Wall Street Journal.

According to Alphabet Pichai, spreading false information on the internet is a big challenge without easy answers. He added that free access to information online has also made good things possible.

CEOs was also consulted on the pending legislative change. Under current law, websites are not responsible for content published by their users. An amendment to the law that undermines the discharge will be discussed in both Congress and the Senate.

The CEOs gave their own views on the law and possible changes to it. Facebook favors conditional liability, where social media platforms can be sued if companies don’t follow defined practices, CNN says.

Alphabet, for its part, wants a clearer policy on content as well as the ability for users to complain about content. Twitter suggests user-driven content control as well as better settings that allow users to customize their content.