United States Twitter Permanently Suspends Donald Trump’s Personal User Account – Trump Continues to Tweet on President’s Official Account, Releases Immediately

Twitter has closed several accounts of Trump and his supporters. In addition to the president’s own account, Twitter has closed Trump’s campaign for official account violations.

Twitter has permanently frozen the outgoing President of the United States Donald Trumpin personal user account. The social media company is talking about it on his blog.

The company bases its decision on the risk of inciting violence in the future. Twitter says it looked at Trump’s recent tweets, their context, and how they are interpreted on Twitter and beyond.

“In the wake of this week’s horrific events, we made it clear on Wednesday that new violations of Twitter’s rules could lead to just that,” the company writes. on his blog.

Trump’s personal account is called @realDonaldTrump and is not one of the official White House social media accounts.

Several media reports that Trump has since set up the president’s official Twitter account.

At least, Trump had time to post on his @POTUS account accusing Twitter of the service allying with his political opponents and trying to silence him. Tweets tell, among other things The Guardian magazine and news agency AFP.

Twitter deleted Trump’s Tweets immediately. @ POTUS account access is to be granted To Joe Biden, when he becomes President of the United States on January 20.

News agencies AFP and Reuters, among others, report that Twitter has also closed the official @TeamTrump account of Trump’s presidential campaign, through which Trump had posted the message. Twitter also justifies the closure of this account by violating the rules of the messaging service.

“Using another account to avoid a freeze is against our rules,” Twitter told AFP

Twitter previously closed Trump’s account temporarily for 12 hours after Trump’s supporters tried to seize the House of Congress on Wednesday.

According to the company, the goal of their service is to allow the public to hear directly the officials and world leaders they vote for. According to Twitter, the principle is that people have the right to hold those in power accountable in public.

However, Twitter says it has made it clear that these accounts are not above their rules and that Twitter cannot be used to incite violence, among other things.

“We will continue to be transparent about our policies and their implementation.”

In addition Twitter has also suspended user accounts of Trump supporters for misinformation and incitement to violence. It tells about this, among other things NBC News.

Among them are, for example, Trump’s former security policy adviser Michael Flynn as well as a lawyer who helped Trump’s campaign in filing lawsuits Sidney Powell. Flynn and Powell are well-known and prominent supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

A Twitter spokesman tells NBC that the accounts have been closed in violation of Twitter’s rules.

“We have been clear that we are taking strong action on behavior that can lead to inconvenience offline. Given the new opportunity for this type of behavior in the days to come, we will permanently suspend accounts solely for the purpose of sharing QAnon content, ”the spokesman told NBC.

According to NBC, Flynn and Powell both met at Trump’s White House in recent weeks. The meetings were part of efforts to overturn the result of the presidential election and the victory of future President Joe Biden, NBC adds.