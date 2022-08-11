Thursday, August 11, 2022
United States | Twitter is again trying to curb election harassment ahead of the US midterm elections

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2022
in World Europe
0

Twitter plans to add warning labels to updates that are reported to contain false information. Among other things, this is how it prepares for the US midterm elections to be held in November.

Twitter plans to return features to its service that it says promote the transmission of truthful information and that help combat messages containing false and misleading information, reports the Reuters news agency.

The reason is the US midterm elections, which will be held in November. The members of the House of Representatives and some of the senators are elected in the elections.

Twitter plans to add warning labels to updates that are reported to contain false or misleading information. The company also says it will reduce the visibility of claims that contain false information about voting, content intended to intimidate voters, and claims that undermine public confidence in elections.

In some cases, users would not be able to like or share updates that contain misleading information. In this way, their reach would be as small as possible.

In addition Twitter talks about its special policy, the purpose of which is to support the activities of civil society, for example by preventing election interference.

“Today, as with other global elections, we are implementing our Civic Integrity Policy for the 2022 US midterm elections,” the company wrote on his blog.

The policy prohibits users from posting misleading content aimed at dissuading people from voting. It also prohibits users from posting claims aimed at undermining public confidence in elections.

Cognoscenti have accused Twitter and other social media platforms of not doing enough to prevent the spread of false and misleading information on their services.

“Twitter plays a critical role in supporting democratic conversations … not just in the United States but around the world. People deserve to trust the election discussions and content on Twitter,” the company wrote in its blog.


