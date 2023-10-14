At COTA it will still be a Sprint weekend

F1 is targeting the American triple from North to South starting from the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas (then it will stop in Mexico to conclude the three consecutive races in Brazil). At COTA the weekend will be like it was in Qatar once again Sprint with Qualifying on Friday immediately after the only free practice session. On Saturday there will be space for the Sprint Shootout and the Sprint (race distance of 19 laps or maximum duration of 60 minutes).

There Ferrari looking for redemption after the troubled weekend in Lusail, a track where McLaren was still in great shape. Both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have excelled in the past on the Texan ups and downs, giving rise to a beautiful duel in 2021. Also worth following is the performance of Aston Martin which will bring some updates to Texas in the hope of stemming the inexorable comeback of the Woking team.

The event will be broadcast in direct on Sky Sports and streaming on NOWwhile on TV8 will be transmitted in deferred Qualifying, Sprint Shootout, Sprint and Race. On FormulaPassion.it As always you will find the live written of all the sessions. Below are the details of the television programming, the TV times of the F1 United States GP, the features of the Circuit of the Americas and the championship standings.

United States GP 2023, program and TV times

Friday 20 October

7.30pm-8.30pm Free practice

11.00pm – 12.00am Qualifying (delayed on TV8 on Saturday at 10.00pm)

Saturday 21 October

7.30pm-8.14pm Sprint Shootout (delayed on TV8 at 11.30pm)

00:00-01:00 Sprint (delayed on TV8 at 01:30)

Sunday 22 October

9.00pm Race (delayed on TV8 at 10.30pm)

The characteristics of the Circuit of the Americas

Route: 5,513 km

Laps: 56

DRS zones: 2

Lap record: 1’32″029 (Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, in 2019)

Race lap record: 1’36″169 (Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, in 2019)

Race distance: 308.405 km

The roll of honor of the F1 United States Grand Prix

The situation in the championship standings

Max Verstappen he became world champion for the third time in his career in Qatar and this weekend he can double his teammate Sergio Perez in terms of points, who is still second in the standings with a 30-point margin over Lewis Hamilton and 41 over Fernando Alonso . In the Constructors’ standings, Mercedes has returned to +28 on Ferrari in the duel for second place while McLaren has only 11 points to recover from Aston Martin in the fight for fourth place. Alfa Romeo has overtaken Haas and is chasing Williams for seventh position.